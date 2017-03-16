Festival A Vaulx Jazz 2017

Le Festival A Vaulx Jazz 2017 vous donne rendez-vous pour une nouvelle édition à Vaulx en Velin du jeudi 16 mars 2017 au vendredi 24 mars 2017. Au programme du Festival A Vaulx Jazz 2017, retrouvez de nombreux artistes et groupes de musique en concert à Vaulx en Velin.

Du

16 jeudi mars 2017

au

24 vendredi mars 2017

20h30 • 20h00

Centre Culturel Charlie Chaplin Centre Culturel Charlie Chaplin

Plus d'infos sur le Festival A Vaulx Jazz à Vaulx en Velin

FESTIVAL A VAULX JAZZ

Jeudi 16 mars

- Zozophonic Orchestra

- Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Vendredi 17 mars

- Naïssam Jalal and Rythms of Resistance

- Marc Ribot Ceramic Dog

Samedi 18 mars

- ...

- Les Amazones d'Afrique : Mamani Keita, Kandia Kouyaté, Rokia Koné

Mardi 21 mars

- ...

- Emeute Philharmonique de Sec (création)

Mercredi 22 mars

- Workshop de Lyon + invités (40 ans de l'ARFI)

- Avishaï Cohen Jazz Free 4tet

Jeudi 23 mars

- Shabaka and the Ancestors

- Steve Coleman Reflex

Vendredi 24 mars : soirée Blues

- Boney Fields and The Bone's Project

- Selwyn Birchwood

