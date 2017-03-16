Festival A Vaulx Jazz 2017
Du
au
20h30 • 20h00
Centre Culturel Charlie ChaplinRecevez par e-mail les nouvelles informations sur Festival A Vaulx Jazz 2017.
Plus d'infos sur le Festival A Vaulx Jazz à Vaulx en Velin
FESTIVAL A VAULX JAZZ
Jeudi 16 mars
- Zozophonic Orchestra
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Vendredi 17 mars
- Naïssam Jalal and Rythms of Resistance
- Marc Ribot Ceramic Dog
Samedi 18 mars
- ...
- Les Amazones d'Afrique : Mamani Keita, Kandia Kouyaté, Rokia Koné
Mardi 21 mars
- ...
- Emeute Philharmonique de Sec (création)
Mercredi 22 mars
- Workshop de Lyon + invités (40 ans de l'ARFI)
- Avishaï Cohen Jazz Free 4tet
Jeudi 23 mars
- Shabaka and the Ancestors
- Steve Coleman Reflex
Vendredi 24 mars : soirée Blues
- Boney Fields and The Bone's Project
- Selwyn Birchwood
Réservez vos places de festival pour : FESTIVAL A VAULX JAZZ - CENTRE CHARLIE CHAPLIN
Le prix des places est compris entre : 7.80 et 25.80 ?
Date : jeudi 16 mars 2017 au vendredi 24 mars 2017